With her cherished family by her side, we sadly announce the passing of Grace, also known as Mom, Nana, and "Amazing Grace". She was predeceased by her loving husband, James "Big Jim" Melvin in 2000.



Grace is survived by her five children, Wayne, Bob (Cindy), Blair (Laurel), Donna (Rod) Carmichael, Bonnie (Rob) Nybo, and Steve Venables.



She will be greatly missed by her loving grandchildren, Shawn, Stacey (Jeremy), Clinton, Lani, Dillon (Michelle), Courtenay, Spencer, Curtis, Brittany, Clayton, and Jessica; and her four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Brixton, Lucille, and Josephine. She will be fondly remembered by her surviving sister-in-law, Sandra, Jessie, Elaine, and Millie; as well as her many nieces, nephews and cousins that adored her.



Grace was born in Cartwright, Manitoba, into the "Robertson Clan" with nine brothers and three sisters who have predeceased her.



Grace and Jim moved to Powell River in 1955 with their three boys in tow in an old Chevy truck, where Jim changed jobs from farming to working in the Powell River Mill. Grace always said the coastal air blessed her with two girls. Grace worked at Wilshire's Variety Store for many years, serving up lunches, milkshakes, scooping up ice cream cones, and doling out penny candy. Grace was a treasured friend to many and, over the years, she enjoyed volunteering with the Ladies of the Moose and connecting with her many friends over lunches, card games, carpet bowling, Top of the Hill Lunch, and Whist groups.



The family would like to thank Dr. Marentette, Dr. Takhar, and the Powell River Palliative Home Care Nursing Team.



Service will be announced at a later date in 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Powell River Hospice Society.

