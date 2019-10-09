Grace Elizabeth Gilchrist (Hill) July 22, 1926 - September 27, 2019 Grace was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, to Frederick and Lina Hill (Clarke). She was predeceased by her parents, husband James, sister Shirley and brother Fred. Grace is survived by her children Shirley Lyster (Bruce), Kathy Wilson (Barry) and Tom (Cathy), seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff and nurses at Kiwanis Garden Manor, and to Dr. Marentette and staff for the care and support they showed mom and the family. Thanks also to the hospital nurses for her care in her final days. A memorial will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 18, at Stubberfield Funeral Home. A tea will follow at Royal Canadian Legion, lower hall. No flowers by request.





