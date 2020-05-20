Graem Stanley Black April 4, 1958 - April 28, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our dear brother Graem on April 28. Graem was born April 4, 1958, the youngest son of the late Bill and Julie Black. He is survived by his sisters Sheryl (Clint) Oldale, Susan Black, Laura (Rob) Harris and Kellie Pankhurst, as well as brothers Bill (Elaine) Black and Malcolm Black. Graem was predeceased by his brother-in-law Gregory Georgen. Also left to mourn are Graem's "adopted" son Brandon Gosbjom, many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Graem may have been born a small, premature baby but he lived larger than life. He always had a story to tell, many from his days as a stick boy as well as those from his many years as a logger in Haida Gwaii. Graem was a natural born comedian. He was to some, a legend. A get together of his many logging and stick boy friends was recently held in his honour. A motorcycle run is planned for a future date. Remembered always by your loving family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store