Harry Thompson December 30, 1922 - February 24, 2019 "He had a great run." Harry Thompson passed away on February 24, with loving family at his side. Born in Renton, Washington, and raised in Burnaby, BC, he was the eldest of six children whose parents emigrated from Armenia. After graduating from UBC in 1945 with a B.Ed., his teaching career took him from Hedley to Quadra Island, and then to Prince George where he met his wife, Doreen. In 1954, they moved to Whitehorse where Harry became the Head of the Territorial Department of Education. In 1967, after many happy years in Yukon, including the birth of their two sons and completing his M.Ed., they headed to Powell River where Harry was the principal at JP Dallos, and later at JC Hill until his retirement in 1985. In addition to being an avid gardener and world traveller, Harry was an inspirational runner. At age 62, he began competing in Masters track and field events. He finally hung up his runners at the age of 92, after breaking many provincial, national and international records. He enjoyed his track and field community as much as the competition. Harry will be remembered as a kind, generous man, and a devoted brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife Doreen in 2011, and is survived by his sisters Lucy Stewart and Patsy Heath; sons Ian (Shelley) and Glenn (Jane); grandchildren Sydney (Torey), Ross and Madalyn (Matthew); and great-granddaughter Aoife. A celebration of Harry's life will be announced at a later date.





