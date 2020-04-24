Harry William Granville Hollingsworth March 3, 1929 - April 3, 2020 Harry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 70 years, Betty, his children David (Heather), Graham (Trisha) and Anne (Paul), his grandchildren, Amanda (Justin), Michael (Emma), Andrea (Shaun), Ross (Joanna), Kerri (Marcus) and Sandra (Uzi), as well as his four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Oliver, Betty and Ava. Harry was a machinist by trade, but had vast knowledge and skills in many other areas. He was the person to go to for advice and assistance, when things needed to be repaired or manufactured. We valued his ability to put his hand to just about anything. Memories of his impish grin, twinkling eyes and wonderful sense of humour will bring happiness to our hearts and smiles to our faces, forever. The family would like to thank Dr. White, as well as the nurses and staff of Willingdon Creek Village, for their compassionate care. No flowers or service by request.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020