Harvey Melvin Charles Lothian August 13, 1937 - January 30, 2020 Harvey left this world on his own terms at his home, on McLeod Road, since retiring to Powell River many years ago. Having been an avid fisherman and outdoors enthusiast he struggled in the last few years with ill health. Reading and philosophy were his passions in later life. He passed alone, but for his companion "Bobby," his much-cared-for budgerigar by his side. Thanks are due to inclusion Powell River and to the Better at Home team for their services and support in his twilight years, and also thanks to his landlord Sandy. No service by request.-
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020