Harvey "Rex" Watton Rex was born September 25, 1948, in Bishop's Falls, NL, and died April 9, 2019, in Powell River. Rex is survived by his loving wife of 19 years Helen; sons Corey (Stacy) and Paul (Jenn); stepsons Mark Rickson (Caryn), Ryan Rickson (Jolene) and Michael Rickson (Danie); grandchildren Cole, Krista, Ellianna, Brylee, Chelsea, Tayler, Austin, Maddy, Thomas and Danielle; great-grandchildren Greyson, Hadley and Kinsley; and sisters Pearl Warren (Milton), Shir Ruttgaizer (Dave) and Barb Ivany in Newfoundland. He was predeceased by his parents Harvie and Myrtle, brothers Everett and Roy, and brother-in-law Herb Ivany. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, April 15, at the Evangel Pentecostal Church, 5139 Manson Avenue. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019