HEINZ DIETER BECKER
The "Old Boy" passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2020. His hand was held while one of his favorite jazz musicians, Louis Armstrong, played softly. Born in Germany on May 9, 1936, Heinz spent most of his life in Canada but with some remarkable years in Ghana. He eventually settled in Rasmussen Bay, Lund - where he felt most at home.
He leaves behind his seven children, Delia (Scott), Kuxy, Silvana (Alan), Henrietta (Ted), Hans, Dusty (Kelvin), and Richard; their mothers, Phoebe and Maggie; ten grandchildren, Silvana, Tatiana, Tesarla, Abraja, Paz, Cale, Zane, Minna, Kye, and Ella; and his sister, Silvana Smith.
A heart felt thank you to all who were involved with his comfort and care.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 24 to May 23, 2020