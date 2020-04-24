Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heinz D. Becker. View Sign Obituary

HEINZ DIETER BECKER



The "Old Boy" passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2020. His hand was held while one of his favorite jazz musicians, Louis Armstrong, played softly. Born in Germany on May 9, 1936, Heinz spent most of his life in Canada but with some remarkable years in Ghana. He eventually settled in Rasmussen Bay, Lund - where he felt most at home.







He leaves behind his seven children, Delia (Scott), Kuxy, Silvana (Alan), Henrietta (Ted), Hans, Dusty (Kelvin), and Richard; their mothers, Phoebe and Maggie; ten grandchildren, Silvana, Tatiana, Tesarla, Abraja, Paz, Cale, Zane, Minna, Kye, and Ella; and his sister, Silvana Smith.







A heart felt thank you to all who were involved with his comfort and care.







A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

