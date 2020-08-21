Helen Annie Mae Miller It is with sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Helen Annie Mae Miller. Helen is survived by her children Janice (Robert), Lorraine (Kerry), Neal, Pat (Jo-Anne), Sharon (Art), Jeannie (Neil) and Leanna; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and brother Vern Murphy. She was predeceased by her husband Norman, her son Clifford, granddaughter Crystal and two sons-in-law: Stan and Brad. A special thank-you to staff at Evergreen Care Unit for the wonderful care of our mother. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.







