Helen J. Campbell It is with great sadness the family of Helen Jessie Campbell announce her passing peacefully on Tuesday, October 2, 2019, at the age of 97.5 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters Kathy (Mal) Campbell, Betty (Garry) Svensrud and Heather (Ron) Suvee, grandchildren Chenoa, Daren, Aron, Danielle, Adam, and Katie and five great-grandchildren Rhyley, Regan, Lilly Sophia and Penny. Helen is also survived by her stepdaughter Ruby (Jim) Tyerman and her family, stepdaughter-in-law Glenda Campbell and her son Dennis, and Mom's sister Joan McClarty in Dawson Creek. Helen was predeceased by her parents, three siblings, step-son Ron Campbell and her first husband George Middleton and her second husband Art Campbell. She was a proud World War ll veteran and Canada Post worker but her biggest achievement in her eyes was her family, which she loved unconditionally. Mom lived by this: If I could walk an extra mile to help a friend I know, And if I would share my lot with him when his was running low, If I would say a pleasant word and see some stranger smile, If I would do but one of these, this day would be worthwhile. In memory, please smile and walk that extra mile. We would like to thank Dr. DuToit for his care of Mom over the years and the House 1 Team at Willingdon Creek Village for their loving care of a special lady. No service by request.





Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019

