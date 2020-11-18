Our much loved Mom and Grandma passed peacefully on October 24th after bravely facing a short illness. Helen was predeceased by Walter, her husband of over 50 years and will be forever missed by her children Valerie, Janet (Jacques) and Lawrence. Her grandchildren Caitlin, Rachel, Hannah, Jonathan and step granddaughter Samantha will forever be grateful for her love, patience and guidance.



Helen was born in Vancouver, BC where she met Wally and was happily married the summer of 1958. A move to Powell River came a few years later and they raised their family and enjoyed small town life.



After working for many years at The Powell River News she ended her career retiring from the admin department of our local MacMillan Bloedel paper mill.



Thrilled when her grandchildren were born, Helen was a steady figure in their lives and enjoyed spending time with them proudly as they grew up.



There will be no service at this time but Mom had asked that we have a small gathering of friends and family in the near future to remember her and celebrate a life well lived.



Your memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart.



