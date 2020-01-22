"Hank" Henry C. Barnes January 18, 1946 - January 10, 2020 With mourning hearts we announce the passing of Hank Barnes. Born in Toba Inlet, Hank was last the last surviving sibling of nine; he was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Margaret Barnes. A service for Hank will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 25, at the Salvation Army Church. Immediately following will be a service at the Powell River Regional Cemetery and then a small potluck gathering at Cranberry Hall. Hank touched many hearts, overcame many mountains and enjoyed his last years of life, knowing he had support from his Alcoholics Anonymous family, that he was loved by many family and friends, and that God answered prayers. Hank was an amazing elder and a great inspiration to many people; he will be greatly missed.
Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020