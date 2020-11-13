1/
Herbert F. Jantz
January 27, 1924 - November 03, 2020
Herb passed away Nov.3, 2020 only 5 weeks after losing his wife Norah of 72 years. Herb was born in Lake Geneva, Alberta, he and Norah moved to Powell River in 1948. He first worked at Haslam Lake Sawmill with Burg and Johanson's. Later he worked driving truck for Shell Oil and then he enjoyed driving school bus for the Powell River School Board from 1965 until he retired in 1985. Herb was know for being a hard worker, was very generous and always ready to help. We will all miss him very much! Herb was predeceased by his son Phil in 2014. He is survived by his sister Emmy in Edmonton, his sons Chris(Karen), Barry(Shirli), 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. No service by request.

Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 13 to Dec. 13, 2020.
