IAN BRANT January 8, 1942 - October 22, 2019 Ian was born in Hertfordshire, England. He immigrated to Canada at the age of three with his mother Dorothy, a war bride, and younger brother Les, on VE Day in 1945. They joined their father Cyril, who was in the Canadian Armed Forces, after a long journey across the Atlantic to Canada and then to Richmond, BC. In 1956, the family moved to Powell River, where Ian graduated from Max Cameron High School in 1959. After graduation, he joined an officer training program at HMCS Venture in Esquimalt, BC. During that period he travelled throughout much of the South Pacific, as far as Australia and New Zealand. After leaving the navy, he attended UBC for one year then embarked on a career as a chartered accountant. Ian leaves behind his wife Judy, three children Cameron (Sally), Darren (Lynn) and Erin (Edward), three wonderful grandchildren Trinity, Nyla and Logan, and two brothers Lesley (Dawn) and Neil (Olga). A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC SPCA Powell River and District Branch or Powell River Hospice Society. Gone fishing...





