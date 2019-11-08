Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida May (Stover) Mulligan. View Sign Obituary

Ida May (Stover) Mulligan August 14, 1963 -October 26, 2019 It is with sadness the family announces that early Saturday morning, Ida May succumbed to health complications at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. She had struggled courageously for the past few years with her health but was not able to win this battle. She was born in Kingston, Ontario, and moved around Canada with her dad, Roy, who was in the Canadian Army, and family. Ida May was predeceased by her mother Marilynn and her sister Lillian, or "Purple," whom she adored. She is survived by her children Josh (Sara) and their children Shawn and Cason; and Tammy (Chris) and their children Alyssa, Zackery and Karter. Also, she leaves to mourn her father Roy (Sandra); her brother Ed (Duwan) and their children Alyson, Meghan, Mark and Rebekah; her sister Vina (Brad) and their children, Rebecca and Steven; and her sister Theresa and her children Brett and Bryton. Ida May also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, uncle Jim, aunts Donna, Hazel and Helen, and many friends in Alberta and Powell River. She was always passionate about what she wanted to do, whether helping her dad with odd jobs around the house and yard or her career in radio. She spent her last years recovering from her addictions and became very involved in the recovery of others in this community. She was loved and respected by many people here. Ida May was an eager player in the meat draws at Royal Canadian Legion and when she was healthier always took part in the various ceremonies planned by the Legion. She was always keen to listen and help others when she could. She loved to cook for others and her house was always open to those who had no place to live, and enjoyed providing as much as she could. Although she left us far too soon, she will always be remembered and loved by those who ever had an encounter with her. May she be peaceful, May she be happy, and may she be free at last! A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 23, at the Alano Club, 5903 Arbutus Avenue, followed by fellowship and lunch.





