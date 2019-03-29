Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Blanche Kliever. View Sign

Irene Blanche Kliever July 23,1926 - March 18, 2019 Irene died peacefully in Eden Care Home in Chilliwack. Shewas born in Vancouver, daughter of Annie and Ernest Salmon. Irene was predeceased by her husband John (Jack), her parents, her sister Althea Hernstedt and son Gordon. She is survived by her brother Cecil Salmon (Diane); her three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: daughter Dianne (Dale), their children Kurt (Diana), and Laura; her son John (Wilma), their children, Ernie (Emma), Annie and Craig; her son Dan (Georgia), their children Jenna (Josh) and Amber; and her four great-grandchildren Audrey, Daria, Janelle and Stefan. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Eden Care Home for their compassionate care of Mom over the last five years. Mom so loved her family, tending to her flower gardens and her longtime passion for sewing. She requested, rather than a service, that the immediate family spend a weekend together at her beloved Knouff Lake property at a later date to celebrate her life. We are all going to miss Mom's gentle smile and loving ways. She has gone to be with Dad now. Each time we embrace a memory, we meet again with those we love, for the heart never forgets. Till we meet again.





