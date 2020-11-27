Irene Sage May 4, 1934 - November 15, 2020 With heavy hearts we mourn the sudden passing of Irene (Sharp) Sage, born in Edinburgh, Scotland, and lived in Powell River. Irene was predeceased by her husband of 67 years Orris Sage. She leaves behind to mourn her brother Donald in Scotland, and his daughters Evelyn (Ian) and Irene. She also leaves her sons Russell Sage (Belinda ) and Wayne Sage (Gisele), Donna Stobbart (Brian), and grandchildren Matthew Paulsen, Sean Paulsen (Sunny, Forrest and Linden), Megan (Owen), Reid (Michelle), Mariah (James), Garrett, Caitlin and Samantha. Irene had only days to wait to meet her first great-grandchild. Irene grew up in Edinburgh in the days of food ration lines and bomb shelters. She survived the war along side her mother as her dad and brother went off to fight in World War II. We believe this forged her into the strong Scottish personality she was known for. As a young woman she began her work life at the Edinburgh newspaper and soon became famous for her 120-words-per minute on those old typewriters. The one passion she enjoyed and excelled at post war was figure skating. It wasn't too much of a coincidence that she would meet a strapping Canadian hockey player who would become her love for the next 67 years. Immigrating to Canada, Orris and Irene found their way to Powell River for work in the mill and a chance for Orris to play for the Powell River Regals. Here she would spend the rest of her life raising her family and participating in the community. Irene spent time working at the old Townsite General Hospital, but was especially proud of her many years working for Al Alsgaard at the Powell River News . Whether it be the curling club, the golf club, the Mount Diadem Ski Club, or the rod and gun club, you could always find Irene's name in the board's ledger as recording secretary. A proud member of the decades old "Lunch Bunch," she will be missed dearly; her life touched so many. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held. A small family gathering will be held at a later time. "Good Night, Boopy".







