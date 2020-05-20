Isabelle (Oliver) Zroback
Isabelle Zroback (Oliver) May 21, 1929 - May 9, 2020 Isabelle was born and raised her whole life in Powell River and passed away peacefully in her home of 66 years. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander in 2017. Her parents were Isabella Davidson and Frank Oliver, brother Robert Francis Oliver, grandparents Jane and George Keech. Mom is survived by her six children Beverly, Harry, Dorie, Sue, David and Lisa. Isabelle had 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom's days were spent listening to the radio (the TV was never turned on before 6:30 pm), doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire and crib, gardening, enjoying the beautiful sunsets and watching the ferries come and go. Mom was an amazing woman who fought eight years of untreatable mouth cancer but never complained. She put everyone else's needs and wants first. She was such a beautiful person: funny, kind, caring, giving, loving and innocent. Thank you to Dr. Schweitzer for his support, Dr. Pater for helping maintain Mom's quality of life, the palliative nurses and Donna for your gentle caring way that helped comfort Mom through the last three years. May you rest now, Mom. Dance with Dad and garden forever. "You are my sunshine."



Published in Powell River Peak from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
