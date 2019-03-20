Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isobel Monica Behan. View Sign

Behan Isobel Monica (Izzy) June 20, 1946 - March 7, 2019 Izzy passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital in Victoria. She was born with a few challenges but never let that stop her from enjoying a great life. Izzy was predeceased by her parents Merlin and Monica Behan, brother Rick and sister Carol Ann. She is survived by sister Maureen (Les, deceased) Zohner, Nora (Jim) McHattie, brother Tom (Rosie) and many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Mount St. Mary's for the wonderful care provided to Izzy. Prayers will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, April 4, and mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 pm on Friday, April 5, at Church of the Assumption. A tea will follow.





June 20, 1946 - March 7, 2019 Izzy passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital in Victoria. She was born with a few challenges but never let that stop her from enjoying a great life. Izzy was predeceased by her parents Merlin and Monica Behan, brother Rick and sister Carol Ann. She is survived by sister Maureen (Les, deceased) Zohner, Nora (Jim) McHattie, brother Tom (Rosie) and many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Mount St. Mary's for the wonderful care provided to Izzy. Prayers will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, April 4, and mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 pm on Friday, April 5, at Church of the Assumption. A tea will follow. Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close