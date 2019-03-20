Behan Isobel Monica (Izzy) June 20, 1946 - March 7, 2019 Izzy passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital in Victoria. She was born with a few challenges but never let that stop her from enjoying a great life. Izzy was predeceased by her parents Merlin and Monica Behan, brother Rick and sister Carol Ann. She is survived by sister Maureen (Les, deceased) Zohner, Nora (Jim) McHattie, brother Tom (Rosie) and many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Mount St. Mary's for the wonderful care provided to Izzy. Prayers will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, April 4, and mass of Christian burial will take place at 2 pm on Friday, April 5, at Church of the Assumption. A tea will follow.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019