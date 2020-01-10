Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan Cecil Clarence Stride. View Sign Obituary

Ivan Cecil Clarence Stride February 22, 1938 - December 31, 2019 Ivan is lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years Janet Stride, his children Robert (Lee), Cindy (Randy) and Brian (Ann), his grandchildren Dane, Nathan (Jessannee) and Candice (Tom), and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Emmett. He is survived by brothers and sisters Monson, Peg (Gordy), Irene, Ed (Helen) and Olin (Marion), and sisters-in-law Sheila and Ella. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Jean, as well as siblings Albert, David and Kathleen. Ivan grew up in Bishop's Falls, Newfoundland. His first trade was welding; he then served in the Royal Canadian Air Force stationed in France and later in Comox. In 1966 he had an opportunity to come to work in the Powell River paper mill and had a long and successful career as an instrument mechanic until his retirement. He enjoyed family, hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, his beloved farm and watching everyone enjoy his famous wine on the hillside. Sharing his bounty with family and friends gave him endless joy. Ivan was a member of the Masonic Lodge and an instructor for the C.O.R.E. program. The family would like to thank Dr. Danielle Marentette for her exceptional and dedicated care for Ivan over the years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC Children's Hospital. As-salamu alaykum .







February 22, 1938 - December 31, 2019 Ivan is lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years Janet Stride, his children Robert (Lee), Cindy (Randy) and Brian (Ann), his grandchildren Dane, Nathan (Jessannee) and Candice (Tom), and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Emmett. He is survived by brothers and sisters Monson, Peg (Gordy), Irene, Ed (Helen) and Olin (Marion), and sisters-in-law Sheila and Ella. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Jean, as well as siblings Albert, David and Kathleen. Ivan grew up in Bishop's Falls, Newfoundland. His first trade was welding; he then served in the Royal Canadian Air Force stationed in France and later in Comox. In 1966 he had an opportunity to come to work in the Powell River paper mill and had a long and successful career as an instrument mechanic until his retirement. He enjoyed family, hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, his beloved farm and watching everyone enjoy his famous wine on the hillside. Sharing his bounty with family and friends gave him endless joy. Ivan was a member of the Masonic Lodge and an instructor for the C.O.R.E. program. The family would like to thank Dr. Danielle Marentette for her exceptional and dedicated care for Ivan over the years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC Children's Hospital. Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close