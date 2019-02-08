Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack DICE. View Sign

Jack Dice, 95 years, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. The son of Powell River pioneers, Sam and Eva Dice, Jack was born in the Townsite in 1923 as the second of four siblings, Mildred, Jack, Sam, and Bill. Jack is survived by his wife, Alice; sister-in-law, Betty Dice; sons, Brian (Mary) and Bob (Kathryn) six grandkids; ten great-grandkids; and 20-plus nephews and nieces.



Jack grew up during the Powell River Company's 1930s blacklisting period and thereafter was quick to take a stand against moral injustice. In the early 1940s, he began millwork as an apprentice, retiring in the 1980s as an electrical superintendent.



In 1949 he married Alice Johnson, the youngest of the building construction family (Burg & Johnson). Her siblings were Harold, Henry, Heimer, and Olga. In the early 1950s Jack and Alice had two sons, Brian and Bob.



Jack's lifelong passion was Powell Lake, and in the 1950s with Henry Johnson, they built their cabins on Cassiar Island, where Dices and Johnsons - uncles, aunts, dozens of cousins, and friends would gather for fun.



A lifelong volunteer, Jack spent countless hours fixing friends' electrical and mechanical problems. As a community volunteer, he was a driving force in the wiring of the old Willingdon Beach Arena, the construction of the Shingle Mill and Mowat Bay boat ramps, and the Cranberry Senior Centre.



Jack was an activist and avid 'letter to the editor' writer. He was a key member of the Herring 88 advocacy group and the Concerned Citizens Coalition that prevented proposed landfills in our local watersheds and, with his pal, Herb Gawley, pressed for the protection and cleanup of Myrtle Creek. Politicians of all levels and all political parties were Jack's targets as he advocated for environmental, social, and tax reforms.



His hobbies were gardening, fishing, tool shopping, and travelling in his camper. He enjoyed engaging house guests in his favorite topics, politics, and health.



Cruelly, dementia robbed him of his abilities - the decline was no fun - so, much thanks to the amazing staff at Willingdon Creek, to Dr. White, to family and friends for their support, and to Alice, his wife of 70 years, for keeping the family together while Jack was out saving the planet. Jack's motto was "to leave the world a better place than he found it" - and for the areas that he was able to influence, he certainly did.







A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held at the Powell River Town Centre Hotel at 4660 Joyce Avenue on Saturday, February 16th at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Powell River Health-Care Auxiliary would be appreciated.

