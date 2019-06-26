Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacques H. "Jack" Cote. View Sign Obituary

Jacques "Jack" H. Cote February 22, 1945, Ste. Justine, Quebec - June 13, 2019, Powell River Our hearts are broken as we have lost the man at the centre of our universe. Diagnosed on May 13, 2019, with stage four pancreatic cancer, Jack peacefully slipped away surrounded by his three girls in the early morning of June 13 at Powell River General Hospital. The world is short one tremendous husband, father and grandpapa. Jack is survived by the love of his life of 43 years Claudia Cote (née Sharpe), daughters Jessica and Jennifer (Chris) Barisenkoff, as well as grandchildren Hayley and Miller. Born to Leo Cote and Ernestine Letourneau, Jack was the youngest of 11 children and is survived by his brothers, Paul (Reina), Norm (Phylis) and Andre (Mary Ann), sisters Rejeanne, Jeanne and Rose, and sister-in-law Mado. He was predeceased by his siblings Clement, Huguette, Leonette and Fernande. Looking for work, Jack moved to Powell River in 1964 at the age of 19 with his brothers Jean Paul and André. Soon after arriving, he was hired on by MacMillian Bloedel and had a long career working in the filing room until he retired at the age of 55. He then spent his newfound spare time doing what he enjoyed most, filing Wood-Mizer-type bandsaw blades, keeping an eye on the stock market and playing poker. Jack was described by many as having a great poker face and sense of humour. He will be remembered for his sincere kindness, tender heart, calming smile and making those he cared about feel loved and appreciated. He was very much adored by all his nieces, nephews and their children. There is no doubt he had an undying love and pride for his daughters and wife and he will be greatly missed. No service by request. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.





