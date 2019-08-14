Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Burton Hartery. View Sign Obituary

James Burton Hartery September 19, 1958 - August 2, 2019 With heavy hearts, sadly we had to say goodbye. Jim passed away unexpectedly at St. Paul's Hospital on August 2, 2019, at the age of 60. He is survived by his stepfather Jerome, siblings Dawn-Anne (Milton), Kevin (Roberta), Cathy (Tina), Carla and Gerri-Lynn (Mike), his Aunt June (Jim) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins he was very fond of. He was predeceased by his mother Roberta Gale, his father John Hartery and his sister Brenda. Jim was a happy-go-lucky guy with sparkling, bright blue eyes and an infectious laugh that made his belly roll. He was extremely passionate about 10-pin bowling and proud of his accomplishments in winning two Special Olympics medals. Everyone Jim met, he was sure to let them know of his medals with great pride. Jim's weekend calls with his family in Ontario and New Brunswick brought him great joy; they were very dear to him. He touched many hearts, he will be sadly missed by all. A private service will be held by the family on Friday, August 16. Please join us for a celebration of life from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, August 17 at The Royal Canadian Legion.





