Reverend James Erb Pride behind me, love around me, hope ahead of me Jim was born in Toronto to Ethel and Benjamin Erb on July 17, 1933, and died peacefully at his home in Powell River on August 22, 2020, at the age of 87. At age 19, he moved with his parents to Vancouver from Indiana, and spent the rest of his life in British Columbia. He graduated from UBC in 1955 and then studied at Union Theological College. He was ordained by the United Church in 1959 and served several parishes in BC over the next 50 years, including Texada Island from 2000 to 2003 and Powell River from 2006 to 2010. Early in his career, he served as minister of the Vancouver Fire Department and later as padre of the Powell River Royal Canadian Legion. Throughout his ministry and following retirement, Jim was active in serving the wider community. Reverend Erb was a man of strong and steady faith expressed through deep concern for others. In his pastoral care, and in his life, Jim had the gift to engage people anywhere he went, sharing conversation, laughter and stories. Jim never hesitated to lend a hand up, an ear to listen, or a shoulder of support. His kindness, compassion and humour had no boundaries or limitations and was offered without reservation. Jim was predeceased by his parents (Benjamin and Ethel) and by Barbara, his loving wife, friend and partner of 25 years. He is survived by his son Kenneth (Amber); his stepdaughter and loving caregiver Megan; stepchildren Gail, Laura (Colin) and Evan (Melissa); his eight beautiful grandchildren; as well as his brother-in-law Bob and sister-in-law Janet. Many heartfelt thanks to Dr. Barrie McDonald and Dr. Pieter Roussouw for their unlimited availability, home visits, compassionate care, support and friendship. His final months were spent surrounded by love, laughter and ever-present Joy. Jim's ashes will be interred next to Barbara's in Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store