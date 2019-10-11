Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry Jacques. View Sign Obituary

July 14, 1946 - October 1, 2019 On October 1, 2019, Jim passed away with his family by his side at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, after a long decline in health. He will be remembered as a loyal friend and family member who loved a good laugh. Jim was hardworking, pragmatic, sincere, and someone who could be counted on to help in difficult times. Underneath his rough exterior, lay an honest persona with kind intent. He wouldn't hesitate to go out of his way to help those he cared for, regardless of cost. Those close to him will remember him fondly. No service by request. Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019

