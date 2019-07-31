Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Mogan. View Sign Obituary

A face and a personality that has been here in Powell River since 1993 has left us. James Mogan was well known for his huge smile, his immense talents with computers and technology, and his own particular way of showing that he cared.







Although he struggled lifelong with depression and Asperger's Syndrome, it was often a solitary battle with immense odds. Ultimately, he lost the fight in spite of many efforts to find help and support.







At times he felt alone in the world, but those who knew him well also knew that many people cared deeply for him, as he did for them.







James loved reading and arguing politics with anyone who would engage. Many of the simple pleasures of life were important to him. He charted his own course.







James was born in Sarnia, Ontario in 1953. He was married to Stacy for 17 years. He is survived by a daughter, Kathe, in Ontario and two sisters, two brothers, and his stepson, Andrew.







It is respectfully requested that in James' honour, you donate to a charity of your choice.

A face and a personality that has been here in Powell River since 1993 has left us. James Mogan was well known for his huge smile, his immense talents with computers and technology, and his own particular way of showing that he cared.Although he struggled lifelong with depression and Asperger's Syndrome, it was often a solitary battle with immense odds. Ultimately, he lost the fight in spite of many efforts to find help and support.At times he felt alone in the world, but those who knew him well also knew that many people cared deeply for him, as he did for them.James loved reading and arguing politics with anyone who would engage. Many of the simple pleasures of life were important to him. He charted his own course.James was born in Sarnia, Ontario in 1953. He was married to Stacy for 17 years. He is survived by a daughter, Kathe, in Ontario and two sisters, two brothers, and his stepson, Andrew.It is respectfully requested that in James' honour, you donate to a charity of your choice. Published in Powell River Peak from July 31 to Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close