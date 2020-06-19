Jane C. Ritchie
Jane C. Ritchie January 5, 1925 - May 30, 2020 Jane was born in Bedfordshire, England. She began her work career in the Women's Land Army during World War ll. Jane immigrated to Canada in 1948 with her sister Anne, eventually settling in Burnaby. Jane and her husband Hal moved to Powell River in 1989, where Jane became active in the hiking club and volunteering for the SPCA. Her gardening skills were legendary. Jane passed away in the comfort and care of Willingdon Creek Village during the lockdown. Sincere gratitude to the staff in House 4. Jane was predeceased by her husband Hal, sister Anne and family in England. She will be missed by her son Brett, nephew Blair (Bev), niece Pamela (Mark) and their children Alicia, Curtis, Arlen and their families. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.




Published in Powell River Peak from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
