Janice "Twiggy" Antle (Buse) It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Janice on April 18. Janice is survived by her loving husband Albert, furry friends Brindle and Mocha, and loving sister Sharon (Dino). She was predeceased by her mother Dora, father Irvin and brothers Barry and Jim. She leaves behind many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. We would like to thank family, friends and neighbours who have been supportive during this time. Your kindness, compassion and prayers are appreciated during our time of sorrow. There will be no service as per Janice's request. Donations can be made to the Kidney Cancer Canada or Powell River Hospital Foundation.





