Janice Dahl (Arnold) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Janice Dahl (Arnold) at her home in Powell River BC on February 14, 2019 surrounded by love from her sons Jim and Cody Arnold, Becky Bennett Moore and 4-legged companion Charlie. Janice was predeceased by her parents Chet and Bella Johnson and her only brother Don and dear friend Jennifer English. She is survived by her sons Jim and Cody Arnold and their father Jim Arnold, granddaughter Becky (Wade) and great granddaughter Zelma Moore, and her closest friends Carol Pence, Yvonne McLean, Leonard Thompson and Hope Fries. Celebration of Life to take place on Saturday, February 23 at 1 pm at Stubberfields - please no flowers, donations to the are welcome.





