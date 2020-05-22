With thanks and memories of Janice Janice Antle (Buse) was born October 30, 1955, in Powell River and was a longtime resident of Wildwood. She worked at Powell River General Hospital for 36 years, retiring at the age of 55. She was a lab assistant, taking blood, and was known as one of "the best" in her field of work. She was greatly missed when she retired. Janice was the best wife and sister anyone could wish for. She enjoyed camping at Parrys RV Park and Campground in Parksville in the summer months and going to the Nanaimo casino. She made many good friends while camping. For the past 10 years, Janice, Sharon, Grace and friends went to Las Vegas every October. This year we were hoping to celebrate her 65th birthday there. She enjoyed the Tropicana, playing keno and the Buffalo machines; we always knew where to find her. Janice also liked attending hockey games and was a 30-year season ticket holder of the Powell River Kings. The family would like to thank all who sent beautiful flowers, baking and the most beautiful cards with the most kind words and sympathy of Janice's passing. Thank you to Dr. Burns, Dr. Takhar, Janet, Don and Becky in oncology. We all miss Janice greatly and have the best memories of her. Gone from our site but never memories, Gone from our touch but never our hearts. Our thanks to all. Albert, Sharon and families







