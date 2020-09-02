1/1
Jean Audrey (Savident) McKenzie
Jean Audrey McKenzie (née Savident) May 24, 1929 - August 24, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce Jean, the last of the "old family," has passed with loving family at her side. She is survived by her children Wayne, Brian, Shirley, Elaine and Dan and their spouses, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jean maintained her loving heart and witty spirit until the end. The family thanks the staff at Evergreen Care Unit who cared for her in her final years. There will be a small family gathering at a later date.



Published in Powell River Peak from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
