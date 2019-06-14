Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Shields. View Sign Obituary

Jean Shields passed away peacefully in Powell River General Hospital on June 8, 2019, at the age of 91. She will be sadly missed by family and friends left behind but joyously greeted by those who have gone before her. Linda (Dave) Murray, Larry (Gloria) Shields and Cheryl (Art) Hamilton along with their families, wish to thank the nurses and staff members at Kiwanis Garden Manor and on Powell River General Hospital's fourth floor for their loving and gentle care of Mom while she was with them. God bless you all. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 6, at Westview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkinson's research ( parkinson.ca ) or a charity of your choice. Published in Powell River Peak from June 14 to June 19, 2019

