Jean Wilson June 26, 1934 - October 12, 2019 It is with heavy hearts the family of Jean Wilson announces her sudden passing on the morning of October 12 with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Jack in August 2013 and several brothers in Northern Ireland. She will always be loved and remembered by her surviving family Colleen (Trevor), Robin (Shirley), Glenda (Phil) and Maurice (Christine), as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren she adored very much. Her sister Hilary (Don) of Powell River, brothers and sisters in Northern Ireland and many nieces and nephews will miss her dearly. No service by request. Jean will be laid to rest beside her loving husband Jack. The family would like to thank all the staff at Willingdon Creek Village for their loving care of Mom over the past one and a half years. Until we meet again.





Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019

