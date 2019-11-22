Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenny (Tysdal) VanHorne. View Sign Obituary

October 19, 1972 - November 17, 2019 Jenny's family is extremely sad to announce her passing, after a hard-fought struggle against metastatic breast cancer . Jenny grew up in a loving home in Powell River, with her parents Rod and Vicki and her younger brother Andy. Her lifelong love of the outdoors, her artistic creativity and her desire to live life as a good person were instilled in her early on and nurtured often. Jenny's parents ensured she and Andy spent lots of time exploring the lakes and forests around Powell River, learning to respect and appreciate the beauty in the world around them. Jenny met her husband, John, while both were studying at UBC. They married a year after graduating and eventually bought a little bungalow in Vancouver. Jenny often said she was very blessed to have felt so welcomed into her new, extended family; her extended family thought it was John who was the fortunate one. Jenny and John's own family grew with the addition of their children, Ella in 2001 and Wyatt in 2003, prompting them to move to Ladysmith in 2003 to be closer to family. In Ladysmith, Jenny gave her energies to projects and causes that highlighted the many aspects of her personality. She started an online shop selling unique, handmade purses, which she also displayed at Arts on the Avenue; she wrote a blog to chronicle the construction of the couple's house, a project which involved the Ladysmith Secondary carpentry program, and later turned that blog into a keepsake book for her children; she fought the closure of École Davis Road School; and gave her time and love to LaFF, Ladysmith's family resource program. Through these, Jenny found many incredible friends whose love and support was especially evident over the past few months. Jenny also got a lot of joy from being part of her children's activities, especially Ella's dance and Wyatt's soccer. But, the accomplishment she was most proud of was having raised two kind, compassionate souls in Ella and Wyatt, to continue her efforts to make the world a better place, in little ways, each day. While Jenny loved flowers, she loved her children even more, and so asked that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A celebration of Jenny's life with all those who loved her will take place in the New Year, and details will be shared through email once they are confirmed. Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019

