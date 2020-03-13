It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Jessie Jones at the age of 91. Born and raised in Sydney, BC, Jessie moved to Powell River in 1964. She was an active member of the community and touched the lives of many. She is predeceased by her husband, Alan; son, Wayne (Suzy); and daughter, Judy (Roelof). She leaves behind her daughters, Lynne (Jack) and Alma (Brian); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Morwood and the staff at PRGH for their care, and to her dearest friend Diane for her unwavering support. A celebration of her life will be held at the Cranberry Seniors Center on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1 pm to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, Jessie has requested donations be made to the Powell River Hospice Society or the Powell River Hospital Foundation.

