Joan Wilson
May 25, 1932 - May 20, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Joan Wilson. She passed away quietly on the evening of May 20th at the Stanford Home in Parksville. She is missed by her children, Ken, Marilyn, Brad, and his wife, Margaret; six grandchildren; and several great-grand children, as well as her sister, Bev, and family. She was predeceased by her husband, Ken; daughter-in-law, Noella; son in-law, Ron; and brothers, Dave and Fred.

Mom spent her life in Powell River and made many friends through her careers at Eaton's, Sears, and Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as Faith Rows clothing store. She always enjoyed her family, friends, and to travel. She only moved to Parksville a couple of years ago to be closer to family.

Published in Powell River Peak from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

