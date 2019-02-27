Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Bieber. View Sign

Joe Bieber 1933 - 2019 On January 28, 2019, Joe passed away quietly in Cumberland Lodge on Vancouver Island after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Carol and his beloved sons David (Joan), Mike (Tina) and Jeff, five grandchildren, one and a bit great-grandchildren and three brothers in Germany. Born, raised and apprenticed as a pressman in Germany, he came to Canada at the age of 21; he ran the presses at the Powell River News for most of his working life. He passed his passion for sports, especially soccer, onto his sons. He played, coached, refereed and watched soccer for as long as he was able. In 2006 he took his sons to Germany for the World Cup of Soccer. A memorial will be held at a later date.





