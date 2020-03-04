Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Alexander (Jack) McCuish. View Sign Obituary

John (Jack) Alexander McCuish John (Jack) Alexander McCuish was born and raised in Vancouver. A Powell Riverite at heart, he died February 25, 2020. Jack had a fun and active life, enjoying his weekends on Hollyburn Mountain,where he made lifelong friends while building and maintaining cabins and facilities. After moving to Powell River, where he met his wife, Sheila. Jack continued with his love for the outdoors and cabin living. They built a cabin on Powell Lake, where they spent most of their time enjoying the company of many friends and family. Jack had a passion for wood crafts and loved walking the sea walk, where he was always happy to chat with everyone. Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years and his much-loved son Scott. He is survived by his son Colin (Brianne) and grandson Justice, sister Ina (Renee) Lidster, many nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Tracy and Ola for their unfaltering care and attention, to the many friends and the family who visited him during his illness, and to the doctors, nurses and home care workers who caringly supported Jack over the years. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to Powell River SPCA. A service will be held at 1 pm on March 7, at Carlson Community Club.





