A LIFE OF SERVICE TO FAMILY, COMMUNITY AND A LOVING GOD Reverend John Cameron Reid December 29, 1935 - July 18, 2019 The Reid family announces with sorrow the passing of Cameron Reid. We have lost the loving, kind and selfless man who was our foundation, yet remember with great pride the life he lived, his tireless service to the United Church of Canada and the joy and compassion with which he served the congregations and communities to which he ministered. Born in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan, to Russell Woodburn Reid and Mary Marjorie (Taylor), he received a B.Ed from UBC in 1961, staying to earn a B.Div from Union College (now VST) in 1964. He was ordained upon graduation and began his life's work in the northern Manitoba town of Norway House. It is there that he met and married Theresa, who would remain faithfully at his side for the next 58 years. In 1970, he earned a Master's Degree in Sacred Theology from the University of Winnipeg while serving the communities of Bissett, Manitoba, Fort Frances, Ontario, and Nestor Falls-Sioux Narrows, Ontario. Cameron went on to serve congregations in Bonnyville, Alberta, Vancouver, Peterborough, Ontario, and Trail, BC, before settling at last in Powell River, where he retired in 2000. Although he ministered to all these many people and communities, his true congregation was the entire world, as he would unhesitatingly offer succour to anyone in need. This openness and graciousness of spirit led him to represent the UCC at interfaith conferences during his long career. He was always committed to Powell River General Hospital, including serving as hospice chaplain, was president of the Powell River Ministerial Association, and led services at Remembrance Day events wherever he went. He also regularly served as the clergy representative on congregational search committees in many of his communities, and was the UCC clergy representative for the Powell River, Comox and Nanaimo Presbytery when he retired. Even after stepping down, Cameron never ceased to aid those around him, continuing to perform wedding and funeral services and constantly making visits to the Powell River hospital to minister to patients and families. He was instrumental in establishing Powell River Hospice Society, and continued to make visits to hospice patients until his own health started to falter. But his devotion to Powell River extended well beyond his ministry; he was involved in the Spirit of BC Committee for Powell River leading up to the 2010 Winter Olympics, served as chaplain of the Royal Canadian Legion, and MC'd for Kathaumixw, among countless other community activities. He had a great love of theater, having studied drama in his university days, and he performed in plays for the Donwood Players in Peterborough and Theater Now! in Powell River, winning many accolades. Cameron was an avid sportsman, too, playing hockey, golf, and later bocce and lawn bowling, but his first love was curling, which he played and coached for most of his life. He was one of the organizing founders of the annual Friar's Brier, and his exploits in winning that tournament in 1984 were among his fondest sporting memories. He took particular pride in coaching BC's Special Olympics curling team from 2007 to 2016, and his work with the Spirit of BC won him a treasured opportunity to serve as a press supervisor for curling at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Cameron was a man of great curiosity and appetite for travel and exploration, and took many fine photos of his adventures. But most of all he loved meeting new people, learning about them, laughing with them, and sharing with them his boundless zest for life. He is survived by Theresa, his loving wife, his sister Patricia, and his children Sharlene, Lori Craft (Warren) and David. He will especially be missed by his faithful companion Charlie the puggle. The service and reception in Cameron's memory will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 27, at Powell River United Church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour his life and work are invited to make donations in his name to a charity. Powell River Hospice Society and Canuck Place Children's Hospice in particular are causes that were very dear to him. Lastly, the family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the many doctors, nurses and home-care workers who assisted Cameron throughout these past six months. You are all credits to the medical profession, with stalwart and compassionate hearts, like his own.





