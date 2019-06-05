Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Ellerby. View Sign Obituary

John Charles Ellerby December 24, 1951 - May 8, 2019 On May 8, at 1:55 pm, our hearts broke and our lives were forever changed as we said goodbye to our husband, dad, and grandpa. John leaves behind Vera, the love of his life for 47 years; children Jamie (Delilah), Maegan (Bob); grandchildren Kyle (Hope), Brittany (Brock), Kalum (Emma), Clayton and Braden, and great-grandson Zayne. He also leaves behind sisters Anna-May (Jack), Margaret (Jake), many nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends in Powell River and Keremeos. John was born and raised in Powell River and enjoyed everything the coastal town offered. A devoted family man, John's time off was often spent camping, fishing, towing his kids and their friends around the lakes on homemade boogie boards, cheering on the kids at their many sporting events, and helping out his neighbours and family with whatever job needed done. John worked at the pulp and paper mill in Powell River, where he worked as a paper maker, for 48 years. After retiring from the mill, he and Vera sold everything to set out on a new adventure. They travelled all over BC, the Yukon and into the United States with their four-legged travel partners Sam and Tika. They saw and met many amazing people along the way before finding a new home base in Keremeos, BC. John will be missed deeply by his family and friends. No Service by request. Donations to be made to PR Health-Care Auxiliary or the charity of your choice.





