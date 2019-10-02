Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Elias Chatzis. View Sign Obituary

John Elias Chatzis April 30, 1937 - September 26, 2019 John passed away with his family at his side at the age of 82 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years Mary, his daughter Eileen (Roland), son Tito (Cathy), and grandsons Eric and Peter. John was predeceased by his two brothers Peter and Fred of Athens, Greece. Born in Thessaloniki, Greece, John ventured on his own at the age of 18 and joined the Merchant Marines. He travelled all over the world and came to Montreal, Quebec, in 1956. In time, he attended night college to become a draftsman while working in the textile industry during the day. There, he met the love of his love, Mary. They married in 1961 and had two children. John's love for nature prompted him to transfer to Vancouver in 1969 and four years later moved to Powell River, where he worked at MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. John was proud to call Powell River his home. He enjoyed hiking with his friends and photography. He also enjoyed his grandsons until illness overcame him. The family would like to express its gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Willingdon Creek for their exceptional care of Dad and to Dr. DuToit for his support over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC. No service by request. A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, November 2, at Cranberry Seniors Centre.





