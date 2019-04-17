Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Eric Henderson. View Sign

John Eric Henderson It is with great sadness we announce John's passing on April 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Della, sisters Lynda (Rick) and Sheila (Mark), nieces Alison (Noel) and Morgan (Mark), great-nephews Blake, Ben and Chase, sister-in-law Judi (Pierre) and relatives in the UK. He was predeceased by his parents Eric and Freda Henderson. John was born in Darlington, County Durham, England, on March 9, 1946, and grew up in Powell River. He received his teaching degree from Simon Fraser University and went on to enjoy a long and rewarding career in education at a number of schools in Delta. John loved teaching and was a well respected, dedicated and patient teacher who was very well thought of by his former students. He had a passion for travelling and studying world cultures and wanted to see as much of the world as he could. Over the years he and Della had wonderful adventures together in many corners of the earth. John was also an excellent photographer; another passion that started at a young age. A long-time avid hockey fan, he also enjoyed nature, music, the arts and spending time with family and friends. Always kind and thoughtful, he was a generous and fun-loving person with a great sense of humour. John will be missed by those with whom he shared some great times. He treasured his friendships and enjoyed getting together for interesting conversation over food. He valued the companionship of his six steadfast colleagues; Dave, Jack, George, Roland, Chris and Neil, right through fun times to his bedside. John was very much loved and will be dearly missed and remembered by his family. He lived his life well and to the fullest, and we were all so very fortunate to be a part of it. He will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life to be announced.





