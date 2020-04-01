Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John (Jack) GRANTHAM. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of John (Jack) Leonard Grantham announces his passing on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Jack was predeceased by Joyce, his wife of 61 years, his brother Dick and his sister Diana. Jack is survived by children Rick, Bob (Elayne), Bill (Mar), Doug (Shannon) daughter Kathy and his sister Eve. Jack will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, three great-granddaughters and his nieces and nephews.



Born in Vancouver, Jack graduated from Lord Byng Secondary School before earning a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters of Education from the University of British Columbia. A permanent move to Powell River in the early 1950's brought employment at the Power River Company's pulp and paper mill and 30 years teaching high school math and chemistry at Brooks and Max Cameron before retiring in 1987. An intelligent and caring man, Jack was admired for his many exceptional qualities. A lifetime of memories: playing bridge with friends, fishing off the hulks and picnicking on Harwood island, taking his children water skiing on Haslam Lake, making blackberry wine, building projects around the house, tending his garden and relaxing on the deck waiting for the 'green flash' of the beautiful Powell River sunsets.



The family would like to thank the doctors and the 4th floor nurses and staff for the care they provided.



A service will be held at a future date.

It is with great sadness that the family of John (Jack) Leonard Grantham announces his passing on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Jack was predeceased by Joyce, his wife of 61 years, his brother Dick and his sister Diana. Jack is survived by children Rick, Bob (Elayne), Bill (Mar), Doug (Shannon) daughter Kathy and his sister Eve. Jack will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, three great-granddaughters and his nieces and nephews.Born in Vancouver, Jack graduated from Lord Byng Secondary School before earning a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters of Education from the University of British Columbia. A permanent move to Powell River in the early 1950's brought employment at the Power River Company's pulp and paper mill and 30 years teaching high school math and chemistry at Brooks and Max Cameron before retiring in 1987. An intelligent and caring man, Jack was admired for his many exceptional qualities. A lifetime of memories: playing bridge with friends, fishing off the hulks and picnicking on Harwood island, taking his children water skiing on Haslam Lake, making blackberry wine, building projects around the house, tending his garden and relaxing on the deck waiting for the 'green flash' of the beautiful Powell River sunsets.The family would like to thank the doctors and the 4th floor nurses and staff for the care they provided.A service will be held at a future date. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 1 to Apr. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close