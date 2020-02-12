Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Neil Fraser. View Sign Obituary

John Neil Fraser On January 22, our dear Johnny passed into the presence of our Lord and now walks in freedom and victory. He was 68 and died of pneumonia. John is survived by his loving wife Rita and her family, his two dear children Kayla and Ty in the United States, and brothers Dan and Todd. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 15, at Westview Baptist Church, 3676 Joyce Avenue. As a privatized worker in the hospital kitchen, Johnny strongly represented his fellow workers in the Hospital Employees' Union. As shop steward and a Vancouver Coastal VP, he tirelessly worked for fairness and was a strong voice for the workers here in Powell River and other sites within the Vancouver coastal region. His success rate settling grievances was almost 100 per cent because he had a gift for negotiating and respected both sides. Thank you, Johnny. You and your heart for fairness will be missed. Solidarity, brother.





