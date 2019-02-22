John P. Behan August 8, 1942 - February 13, 2019 John passed peacefully in hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Eileen, and brother Allan. He is survived by his siblings Norm (Shirley), Jim and Mary Ann (Mike). Many thanks to his home-care providers and all doctors and nurses involved in his care, as well as Father Patrick Tepoorten and Father Dass and the choir. Prayers will be held at 7 pm on Monday, February 25. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday, February 26, both at Church of the Assumption.
Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019