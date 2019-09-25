Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick Carlson. View Sign Obituary

John Patrick Carlson March 17, 1939 - September 17, 2019 On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, John Patrick Carlson, loving and loved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80. John was born on March 17, 1939, in Powell River, to Ernest and Lois (née Frankum) Carlson. Serving in the





March 17, 1939 - September 17, 2019 On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, John Patrick Carlson, loving and loved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80. John was born on March 17, 1939, in Powell River, to Ernest and Lois (née Frankum) Carlson. Serving in the United States Navy between 1958 and 1963, he travelled throughout the South China Sea, the Caribbean, and to ports in the United States. After being discharged he returned to Canada, where he met and married Elizabeth Wightman on February 27, 1965. He became a partner in Realistic Ready-Mix and then in PR Trumix and MacIntosh and Norman Construction. Like his father and grandfather before him, John was a Freemason. John retired in 1995 and to keep busy he and Beth worked to transform their 2.5 acre property into a garden park. Ponds, creeks, bridges, fruit and ornamental trees, shrubs, annual flowers and perennials – these became John's passion. Over the years many couples chose the Carlson's garden as the location for their wedding photos. For John, few things could compete with the pleasure of firing up a weed eater and going to battle with tall grass. When he wasn't working in the yard or watching his grandchildren catch frogs or sail over his pond on a zip line, John found time to volunteer with the BOMB Squad building trails and bridges for others to enjoy. John loved music, and he loved to share it with others. Speaker wires stretched between trees all over his property, ensuring that he (and neighbours) could hear Hank Williams and Ian Tyson no matter where he was weeding. John loved his wife Beth dearly. Up until his recently, when declining health prevented him from leaving his house, John visited her at Willingdon Creek Village at least twice daily. He always saw life sparkling in her eyes even if others often couldn't. John was a kind man, a devoted husband, a nurturing father, a doting grandfather and a loyal friend. He will be remembered for his kindness and integrity. He prided himself on being honest and many have commented on his generosity. John was preceded in death by his son Kerry. His spirit is carried on by his son Keith (Teresa) and daughter Stormy (Jason), his five grandchildren William, Benjamin, Annika, Andrew and Naomi, and his sisters Madeline, Barbara, Norma and Elsie. He is rightly mourned, deeply missed, and his memory will long serve as an inspiration. A deep thank-you to those friends and family who helped care for him so that he could spend his last final days at home. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cranberry Seniors Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Willingdon Creek Village. Published in Powell River Peak from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close