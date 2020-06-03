John Paul Cartlidge March 19, 1946 – April 28, 2020 After a lengthy and hard-fought battle against polymyositis and interstitial lung disease, John is finally at peace. We all admired his strength and determination not to give in or complain, and his many visitors always got a big smile and welcome from him no matter how he was feeling. John is survived by his wife Laura, daughter Tracy Cartlidge (Kent), grandson Alex, step-grandson Aiden, sister Sylvia Johnston (Steve), sisters-in-law Deborah Jenkins (Ken), Katherine Anderson and Theo Ferreira, and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews, two great-nephews, one great-niece and special friends Tom Pierce and Jim Ferreira. John was born in Vancouver and moved to Powell River with his family in 1958. He loved Powell River so much and spent a lot of time fishing, playing soccer, going to sea cadets and working on cars with his buddy Boyd. His beloved mother Sally and sister Sylvia adored him and spoiled the curly-blonde-haired boy with the big smile. He met the love of his life, Laura, in 1965 and they were inseparable for 55 years, 50 of which they were married. He loved his daughter Tracy and grandson Alexander so much and during the last months the phone calls, texts and pictures daily from them and his sister Sylvia were eagerly waited for. John had a varied and happy working life, first at Cants then Town Shoes. He owned a commercial fishing boat for seven years and his father-in-law Ray and daughter Tracy were lucky enough to share many wonderful fishing trips with him. During that time he also helped Laura run her clothing store, which was a lot of fun for them. At the age of 40, John decided to try something else he had always wanted to do. He went to BCIT to become a carpenter; he was the oldest in the class and happily helped all the younger students with the math. He loved building and working with his much-loved father-in-law Ray and friend Gordie. They had many hilarious stories to tell of their escapades. Hockey was another great love of John's; he played for 35 years and loved every moment. Without the incredible support of a very close group of friends, family and John's coffee buddies, the years at home would not have been so bearable. We are so lucky to have you all in our lives and can never thank you enough. Special thanks to Dr. Rossouw and Kim for their medical help, overwhelming support and kindness. Together with them and the unending support from Dr. Dohm and all the ladies I work with, we truly couldn't have gotten through these difficult years. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store