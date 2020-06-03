John Richard Whitehurst
John Richard Whitehurst January 7, 1949 - April 22, 2020 It is with sadness and heartache we say goodbye to John Whitehurst and send him into God's arms. John was predeceased by his parents John and Jessie Whitehurst and was an only child. Born in England, he moved to Powell River with his parents when he was five years old. He studied for a time at Simon Fraser University and was a part-time employee at the MacMillan Bloedel mill in Powell River. John will be dearly missed by his loving partner of 12 years Celia. No service by request. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.



Published in Powell River Peak from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
