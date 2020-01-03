John Riley November 7, 1944 - December 27, 2019 John passed away on December 27, 2019. He was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on November 7, 1944, and brought up in Ocean Falls, BC. John worked as a steam engineer in mills across BC and settled in Powell River in 1983. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Pat and their children Brian (Linda), Jacquie (Ralph) and Shona (Jon); grandchildren Jon, Michael, Shannon, Maddie, Lindsay and Erin; and two great-grandchildren Jon and Brayden. Thank you to Dr. Rossouw and the staff at Willingdon Creek for taking such good care of John. He will be deeply missed by his family. No service by request.
Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020