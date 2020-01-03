Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Riley. View Sign Obituary

John Riley November 7, 1944 - December 27, 2019 John passed away on December 27, 2019. He was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on November 7, 1944, and brought up in Ocean Falls, BC. John worked as a steam engineer in mills across BC and settled in Powell River in 1983. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Pat and their children Brian (Linda), Jacquie (Ralph) and Shona (Jon); grandchildren Jon, Michael, Shannon, Maddie, Lindsay and Erin; and two great-grandchildren Jon and Brayden. Thank you to Dr. Rossouw and the staff at Willingdon Creek for taking such good care of John. He will be deeply missed by his family. No service by request.





November 7, 1944 - December 27, 2019 John passed away on December 27, 2019. He was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on November 7, 1944, and brought up in Ocean Falls, BC. John worked as a steam engineer in mills across BC and settled in Powell River in 1983. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Pat and their children Brian (Linda), Jacquie (Ralph) and Shona (Jon); grandchildren Jon, Michael, Shannon, Maddie, Lindsay and Erin; and two great-grandchildren Jon and Brayden. Thank you to Dr. Rossouw and the staff at Willingdon Creek for taking such good care of John. He will be deeply missed by his family. No service by request. Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close