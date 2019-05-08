Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stanley Ernst. View Sign Obituary

John Stanley Ernst We are sad to announce the passing of John (Jack) Stanley Ernst on April 29, 2019. He passed with his loving wife of 52 years and children by his side. John was born on the farm in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, and as soon as he could drive machinery there was no stopping him. With his brother Ervin and two friends, he moved to Whitehorse in 1957, where he met the love of his life in 1962. They were later married in November 1966, in Nanaimo. Then, moving to Pemberton, there was no adventure too small for John as he found many friends to accompany him in this. After moving to Powell River in 1983, he ended up retiring after he had enough of working on vehicles, minus his John Deere tractor. John was predeceased by his brothers Ralph, Howard and sister Mary. He leaves behind his loving wife Dorothy, son Jim (Sydney), daughter Michelle (Mike), grandchildren Jake, Hailey, Colby and Jordon, his two brothers Lewis (Mamie) and Ervin (Donna), plus many nieces and nephews. No flowers by request. Donations can be made to Parkinson Society of British Columbia at





We are sad to announce the passing of John (Jack) Stanley Ernst on April 29, 2019. He passed with his loving wife of 52 years and children by his side. John was born on the farm in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, and as soon as he could drive machinery there was no stopping him. With his brother Ervin and two friends, he moved to Whitehorse in 1957, where he met the love of his life in 1962. They were later married in November 1966, in Nanaimo. Then, moving to Pemberton, there was no adventure too small for John as he found many friends to accompany him in this. After moving to Powell River in 1983, he ended up retiring after he had enough of working on vehicles, minus his John Deere tractor. John was predeceased by his brothers Ralph, Howard and sister Mary. He leaves behind his loving wife Dorothy, son Jim (Sydney), daughter Michelle (Mike), grandchildren Jake, Hailey, Colby and Jordon, his two brothers Lewis (Mamie) and Ervin (Donna), plus many nieces and nephews. No flowers by request. Donations can be made to Parkinson Society of British Columbia at parkinson.bc.ca . A celebration of life will be held from 12 to 3 pm on Saturday, May 11, at Carlson Community Club. Published in Powell River Peak from May 8 to May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close